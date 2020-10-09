Lake View pleased with hot start, still hungry for more

SAN ANGELO — Lake View has already accomplished milestones in head coach Hector Guevara’s fourth year with the program.

The Chiefs (4-2) are off to their best start since 2008 and after a 63-40 win over Brownfield secured their first four-win season since 2014.

They’re pleased with their accomplishments, but still want to achieve more.

Hear for Guevara and senior receiver Austin Bandy in the video above.

Lake View travels to face Hereford in its final non-district game at 7 p.m. Friday at Whiteface Stadium.

