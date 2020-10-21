Lake View looking to ‘take advantage of opportunities’ in final home game

CHRISTOVAL -- No. 8 Christoval is preparing for one of the biggest games of its season against District 14-2A Division II foe and rival Eldorado.

The Cougars (6-1, 2-0 in district) have won six in a row after their season-opening loss to a quality Wink team.

In the last two years, Christoval's matchup with the Eagles (3-4, 2-0) has decided the winner of a district championship and could be the case again for a third straight season.

In 2018, the Cougars beat Eldorado in their final game of the regular season to force a three-way tie for the district title, while the Eagles took down Christoval for an outright district championship last season.

Hear what Christoval head coach Casey Otho had to say about the matchup in the video above.

Christoval goes on the road to face Eldorado at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Larry Mitchell Stadium.