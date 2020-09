SAN ANGELO — Lake View is hoping it can snap its two game losing streak when it returns home to face Brownfield.

The Chiefs (2-2) have three non-district games left before district starts and are looking to build off improvements and fix some of their weaknesses.

Hear what seniors Austin Bandy and Anthony Mendez had to say in the video above.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.