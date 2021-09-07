Lake View looking to pick up first win against Sweetwater

SAN ANGELO– Lake View is still looking to pick up its first win of the 2021 season.

The Chiefs are coming off a hard-fought loss to Pecos in week 2, falling 38-35. Now with Sweetwater on the horizon, Lake View is hoping it can stop a high-powered Mustangs squad.

assistant coach Jesse Casrez

