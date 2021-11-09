SAN ANGELO– The Lake View Chiefs are coming off a big win over Big Spring to close out the regular season.
The Chiefs (3-7 overall, 1-2 in District 2-4A Division I) are looking to carry over that momentum into their bi-district matchup against Clint. The third straight year the two have met in the first round.
Hear what Lake View head coach Hector Guevara had to say in the video above.
Lake View hopes to carry momentum into playoffs
