Lake View hopes to carry momentum into playoffs

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas - The Sutton County Sheriff's Office issued a Law Enforcement "Bail Out" alert for five individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants who ran from a traffic stop on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, according to the City of Sonora.

The alert states, local law enforcement conducted a traffic stop about 5 miles east on Loop 467. Occupants of this vehicle bailed and ran towards Love's Truck stop. The driver was detained by law enforcement.