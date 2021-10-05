Lake View going for third straight win

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo and its guests are in for some much-needed relief. The air conditioning system at the Railway Museum has been broken for around a year now, causing high temps within. After being approved for a grant, the board is already taking steps to get a new HVAC system which will do more than just cool the building.

“Getting everything in order, from the bookkeeping to just laying down the groundwork for people knowing that everything that was happening here was good for the community,” Suzanna Valenzuela President of the Railway Museum's Board of Directors said.