Lake View going for third straight win

SAN ANGELO– The Lake View football program is on a two-game winning streak following its 28-8 homecoming victory over Fabens.

The Chiefs (2-4) look to be catching fire at the right time with only one non-district game remaining. Lake View host Hereford at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.

Here’s head coach Hector Guevara on the team’s performance against Fabens.

