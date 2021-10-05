SAN ANGELO– The Lake View football program is on a two-game winning streak following its 28-8 homecoming victory over Fabens.
The Chiefs (2-4) look to be catching fire at the right time with only one non-district game remaining. Lake View host Hereford at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.
Here’s head coach Hector Guevara on the team’s performance against Fabens.
Lake View going for third straight win
SAN ANGELO– The Lake View football program is on a two-game winning streak following its 28-8 homecoming victory over Fabens.