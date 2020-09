SAN ANGELO — Through three regular-season games, the Lake View football team is learning its strengths and weaknesses.

The Chiefs (2-1) started out the season with back to back victories but fell to Sweetwater 58-42 last week for their first loss of the season.

Hear from head coach Hector Guevara and senior lineman Cody High in the video above.

Lake View hits the road to face Snyder at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.