Lake View confident heading into second place match after challenge-filled season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eldorado junior pitcher and infielder Kaden Gonzalez is this week's KLST Player of the Week after helping the Eagles to two wins over Midland TLCA in District 5-2A.

Gonzalez helped Eldorado to a 16-4 win on Tuesday, finishing three-for-three with two runs batted in. The junior followed up that performance with a three-for-four night at the plate and two RBIs in a 23-0 win over Midland last Friday.

In that game, Gonzalez also tossed five innings, allowed one hit, zero runs and struck out 13 batters with zero walks.

Over the two-game span, the junior recorded a .857 batting average, four runs batted in and compiled four extra base hits in the Eagles' strong start to district play.

Eldorado will return to action on March 20 at home with a doubleheader against district foe Van Horn.