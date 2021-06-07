SAN ANGELO, Texas — After getting cancelled one year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday evening marked day one of the Lake View boys soccer camp at Old Bobcat Stadium.
More than 60 campers, ranging from first to ninth grade, are receiving hands-on experience with Lake View coaches and current members of the soccer team. The four-day camp is focusing on the fundamentals of soccer such as dribbling and passing.
The camp will run through June 10.
Lake View boys soccer camp offering hands-on experience with coaches, players
