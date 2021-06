SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View football program wrapped up its two-day youth football camp Tuesday morning at the Lake View Turf Field and Facility.

Over 30 kids from fourth through ninth grade attended the camp to develop basic football skills, learn from the Chiefs’ coaching staff and spend time in a team atmosphere.

Some kicking game pics from day 2 of Chief Camp. #Northsidepride pic.twitter.com/AL2BWtw1W5 — LAKE VIEW CHIEFS FOOTBALL (@LV_CHIEFS_FB) June 29, 2021

#NorthsidePride Lake View Chiefs host their annual football camp for elementary/junior high kids.



Hear from HC Hector Guevara tonight at 6 & 10. pic.twitter.com/gg7SC7I0Oc — Matt Loch (@MattLochTV) June 29, 2021

Lake View Head Coach Hector Guevara said the coaches and kids were eager for the event after last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.