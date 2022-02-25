SNYDER– The Robert Lee girls basketball team added another chapter to their growing legacy at WTC Coliseum on Friday.



The Lady Steers (33-2) took down Highland 61-53 in the 1A Region II semifinals for their fifth gold ball this season.



Robert Lee found its rhythm late in the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead into halftime. The Lady Hornets (27-7) opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run and kept the game close heading into the fourth quarter.



Senior guard Braylee Hood and sophomore forward Kailey Freeman took charge for the Lady Steers late and made big shots on their way to a nine-point victory.



Robert Lee will face Hermleigh in the 1A Region II finals at 2 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the state tournament. The Lady Steers haven’t won a state title in girls basketball in 44 years.



