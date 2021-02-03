Lady Steers etch name in program history book

ROBERT LEE– For the first time since 2002, the Robert Lee girls’ basketball can call themselves district champions.
The No. 20 Lady Steers (13-5, 9-0 in district) ended their 19-year district title drought with a win over Irion County on Tuesday.
Now with a gold ball in the trophy case, Coach Brandye Wilson and her team have a positive outlook heading into the postseason.
Hear what Coach Wilson, senior guard Addison Thomas, and junior Braylee Hood had to say about their goals and why it’s important to leave behind a legacy.