Lady Steers etch name in program history book

MERTZON, Texas — No. 20 Robert Lee snapped a 19-year district title drought with a thrilling 37-35 win over Irion County Tuesday evening.

The San Angelo Standard Times reporting that its the first district title for the Lady Steers since 2002.

Everyone pitched in on the stat sheet for Robert Lee. Junior guards Braylee Hood, Kenzee Puentez and Mia Galvan each chipped in eight points while freshman post Kailey Freeman added six points.

K.K. Hart led Irion County with a team-high 11 points with Melanie Rainey adding nine points.

Robert Lee (13-5, 9-0) will wrap up its season at Water Valley (5-7, 1-5) on Feb. 5. Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.

Irion County (14-7, 5-3) is set to travel to Blackwell (10-7, 5-3) on Friday at 6:15 p.m.