SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thanks to their regional semifinal victory Tuesday night over Aspermont, the Lady Longhorns of Bronte punched their ticket to the regional tournament for the first time since 2019.

Bronte, the District 6-1A winners, have yet to drop a set in their two matches in the 2023 postseason and are very excited for this next opportunity.

“We are so excited because it has been a minute since we’ve been to the regional tournament and we’ve been building up to this point. It takes years to build this so we are excited. We are all close so to have this opportunity to do this together it’s just the best and I couldn’t ask for a better senior season,” said senior outside hitter Emily Jackson.

“Bronte has a very deep volleyball legacy, and these kids have been playing volleyball since they were little girls so they are excited to continue that legacy and try to push forward one game at a time, one point, one set at a time but of course our main goal is to try and get to Garland,” said Lady Longhorn head coach Carol Moore.

The Lady Longhorns will now take on Klondike on Friday at 1 p.m. at Central high school.