SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Bronte Lady Longhorns volleyball team added yet another page to the already storied history book, advancing to the Class 1A State Tournament for the first time since 2017.

The Lady Longhorns were down to their final set on Friday afternoon, before rattling off three straight set victories to down Klondike, before topping District rival Veribest in the Region I finals.

“It’s a real privilege. The feeling is not like any other especially to do it with these girls it just feels unreal. We are all so committed to this team and this sport and we are a volleyball school so we have been playing it our whole lives since we were in elementary so it’s cool,” said Lady Longhorn senior middle blocker Maelynn Williams.

Bronte is now making their 16th trip to the state tournament, apart of just the final four teams still alive for a Class 1A State Title, which would be the first Lady Longhorn volleyball title since 2017.

“From what we have seen they are a very good volleyball team with some really good standout players but I’m excited about my standout players and I think we have some things that they haven’t seen before, just like they have some things we haven’t seen. We are excited about it, we know we are in the final four. 2% of the volleyball programs in the state of Texas are still playing and we are part of that so that’s icing on the cake,” said Lady Longhorn head coach Carol Moore.

Bronte faces Harrold in the semifinals on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.