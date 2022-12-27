SAN ANGELO, TX. — History was made back in February at the end of the basketball season for the Ozona Lady Lions when they claimed their first district title in 20 years. This season, they hope to maintain their winning ways and make a deep playoff run.

It’s been continued growth each year since head coach Chad Myers took over as the Lady Lions coach, making it to the second round of the playoffs his first year, then last season, their first district title in 20 years, unfortunately falling in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

“I think just ending how we did last year, we came into this year knowing we have to give every game our all and that we have to play our hardest and we can’t take a game for granted,” said senior post player Raelee Garza.

The Lady Lions are using that loss as momentum this season, as they’ve started the year off strong at 15-4 overall, and 3-0 in District 7-2A play.

“We’re basically the same team as last year, but we’ve just grown together and we’ve just worked together all summer and throughout the off-season and I think that’s what has made us a good team,” said junior post player Claire Bean.

“This season we have had a couple of games where they have been close. We’ve won some, we’ve lost some and those games will teach us for those scenarios in district or later whenever those matter advancing or not,” said junior guard Mia Davidson.

The Lady Lions are back in action this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Lubbock Caprock tournament before District 7-2A play resumes next Tuesday at Christoval.