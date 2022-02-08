SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Ozona Lady Lions basketball team would pull away from Christoval in the fourth quarter to claim their first district title for the first time in 20 years, 37-26 the final.

“It’s been 20 years since they had it. I’m excited for them, they deserve it and they worked hard. Everyone counted us out so I’m excited for them and they deserve it and I’m just so proud of them,” said Chad Myers.

“It means everything. We’ve been working for this ever since my freshman year and then my senior year it happened. It feels like a dream honestly. We just came together as a family and at the end of the day we all knew we were one. We came together as one and we did what we needed to do and we played the game we needed. We’re just a family and I love them all,” said Izzy Flores.