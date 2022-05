SAN ANGELO, TX. — After dropping the series opener against Winters, the Lady Lions of Ozona are now on to the Area Round thanks to their 8-1 victory over the Blizzards.

The Lady Lions would use a four run third inning to their advantage in route to the game three win. Valeria Garza would allow just one hit during the contest on Monday.

Ozona now moves on to play Albany in the Area Round.