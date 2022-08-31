SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Lady Hawks volleyball team is off to a blazing start to the 2022 season. Following tournaments and a non-district game against Lake View with a combined 23-3 record.

This is the best start in program history for the Lady Hawks, who have just two seniors on the squad, but that hasn’t stopped Wall one bit.

“Our level of play has risen year after year after year and therefore we can put in more advanced things. Our offense is more complex than it ever has been and allows us to stretch the defenses and win more games by strategy,” said head coach Robynn Jones.

The Lady Hawks main goal for this season, win a district championship, after falling to Early in a play-in game last season.

‘I think a district championship would be amazing just because that’s a start to what can happen and what we are able to do as a team together,” said senior outside hitter Brooke Lehr.

The Lady Hawks are back in action this Saturday when they travel to Water Valley.