Lady Hawks’ McMillian signs with Mary Hardin Baylor

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) -- Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who is running for Texas governor, said he wanted his first big campaign swing to be through the South Texas border to bring attention to the region and to highlight the region's importance to him.

O'Rourke, a former Democratic congressman from the West Texas border town of El Paso, said the border is in his blood and he wants the rest of the state, and world, to realize its unique cultures, community bonds, and rich trade opportunities.