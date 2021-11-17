Lady Hawks’ McMillian signs with Mary Hardin Baylor

WALL– Wall senior Gracie McMillian signed to continue her golf career at Mary Hardin Baylor at Hawks Gym on Wednesday.
The Lady Hawks golfer was a member of the program’s 2021 state title team and finished seventh overall at the state tournament. McMillian has only been playing competitive golf since her sophomore year of high school.
Hear what she had to say about working hard on her craft and choosing UMHB in the video above.
