WALL — The Wall girls golf team is preparing for the 3A State Tournament at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor on Monday.
The Lady Hawks dominated at the Region I Tournament in Baird posting a score of 649, 114 strokes better than second-place Childress. The group of underclassmen at Wall also led all other state qualifiers by 72 strokes based on regional scores.
Hear what junior Sam Lehr and sophomore Shay West had to say about competing at state in the video.
Lady Hawks looking to continue dominance at state
