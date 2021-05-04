Lady Hawks looking to continue dominance at state

CHRISTOVAL, Texas - City Park in Christoval, which used to be Playland park, is set for a major overhaul. The space is special to many Christoval residents and it hasn't had any updates since the 1950s. City Park has long been a gathering place for the community, dating back to the Civil War. From the 4th of July to Easter Egg Hunts and most recently, the local school district County Fair, people have connection to the park.

"Christoval needs a place where the families can come together," said local resident Trinidad Aguirre. "As and as we're starting to grow, what we're finding is that we need, we need to develop that sense of family and that sense of unity. What this park would mean to us, it's going to allow for the children to be have a place to go, for the teenagers, for the families be able to have picnics."