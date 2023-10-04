SAN ANGELO, TX — It’s been quite the start to District 6-3A play for the Wall Lady Hawk volleyball team, sitting at 4-0 after a sweep of rival Jim Ned Tuesday night.

The Hawks, who kicked off district play by defeating Clyde on the road in a thrilling five-set match, have now gone three straight matches without their opponent winning a set and are not satisfied just yet, and are hungry for more victories.

“We really want to work together and work on that team connection and just working as individuals on the 1-on-1 and also just our bond as a team learning how to get along with each other and work as one unit, just unified and like a well-oiled machine,” said Lady Hawk freshmen outside hitter Peyton Dickson.

Wall, who won the district title a season ago, has big goals set for this season and looks to keep their hot start going as the second half of district play begins next week.

“A district championship is always the goal, and always has been. It’s difficult because we have Jim Ned and Clyde in our district and are always hard to play against but it’s a lot of fun. Our goal this year is since we had the district championship last year we want to go back to the regional tournament or further so big goals, big goals all the time,” said Lady Hawk senior middle blocker Kippy Pickens.

The Lady Hawks are back in action Saturday afternoon at Ballinger to continue District 6-3A play.