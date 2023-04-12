SAN ANGELO, TX. — It’s been a special last two days at Veribest High School, as on Tuesday Alliyah Harrison signed with Angelo State, and then today, Emily Ward signed with Cisco College for rodeo.

During her time at Veribest, Ward won three breakaway roping titles, most recently in 2021, was a junior NFR Barrel champion, a two-time state qualifier, and a national qualifier.

Despite having multiple offers, Ward had two strong contenders in Cisco College and Sam Houston State but wound up choosing Cisco College to stay closer to home due to having to put a horse down recently.

“I’ve rodeoed since I was three years old, and this is what I’ve been doing forever and this is just something I am so passionate about and I would like to do for the rest of my life,” said Ward.