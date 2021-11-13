Lady Falcons clinch state birth for first time

SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time in school history, the Veribest girls volleyball team will be headed to state after their victory Saturday against Wilderado three sets to one.

“Sometimes when you are in the momentum of a game, it’s not about why it went sour so I actually put a piece of bubblegum in my mouth and I said I’m not chewing bubble gum anymore I’m chewing big red so if that works, it works so we just went back to game four and did what we did in the previous games”, said Denise Richards.

“I started thinking back to freshmen year in basketball when we made it. It was just a big rush of emotions. We are so happy and excited. I started crying personally but it was just an amazing feeling I can’t even explain,” said Cora Blackwell.

The Lady Falcons begin play in the state tournament next week, date and opponent to be determined.