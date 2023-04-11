SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the spring sports season in the Concho Valley winds down, a handful of high school athletes are beginning to sign at the next level, including Veribest’s Alliyah Harrison who signed with Angelo State University Tuesday afternoon.

Harrison, a four-sport athlete over at Veribest high school, will continue competing in track and field for the Rambelles, a program currently ranked in Division II’s top five.

It’s been quite the career in blue and gold for Harrison, who has seen a lot of success at Veribest making it to the state tournament six times (and possibly one more with track and field) while competing in the four sports during her high school career.

“A lot of thought went into it, I’ve done sports my whole life and it’s always been a big part of me. I really just had to weigh the decision of whether I wanted to continue my academic school level or if I wanted to try out sports in college which is a whole different level so I decided on Angelo State. I think I made the right decision,” said Harrison.