SAN ANGELO, TX. — It may have come down to the final day of the regular season last Friday, but for the first time in school history, the Christoval softball team is headed to the playoffs.

Thanks to their 16-3 victory last Friday over Winters, the Lady Cougars secured their spot in the postseason in just their fourth year of being a UIL softball program.

“It was unlike any other feeling I’ve had because nobody has done this before but we all knew that going into that game it was all or nothing and that was our last shot so it was really exciting and emotional because we all worked so hard for that,” said senior third basemen Sadie Clark.

Christoval begins Bi-District play Thursday afternoon with a doubleheader in Regan County against the hosts starting at 4 p.m. If the series was to be forced into three games, game three would be Friday in Idalou at 8 p.m.

I think we have definitely set the bar for the people coming up through high school. I think we are definitely on a roll of something good and I hope the girls next year can continue to play in the playoffs and grow as a team,” said senior center fielder Lia Lozano.