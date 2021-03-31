SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats and Lady Cats sit in the top four after day one of the District 2-6A Track & Field Meet at San Angelo Stadium Tuesday afternoon.
Six field events were scored with the track finals running tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.
KLST Sports’ Ryan Reynolds recaps all the action.
Lady Cats third, Bobcats fourth after first day of District 2-6A meet
