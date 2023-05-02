SAN ANGELO, TX. — Last Friday night, history was made on the diamond for the Central softball program, as the Lady Cats picked up their first playoff win in school history.

The Lady Cats scored 13 runs, seven in the fourth inning, and six in the fifth inning en route to a 13-0 run-rule victory over top seed El Paso Eastwood.

“It really means a lot to me especially coming to the games when I was little and always wanting to be on the team and being one of the first to get the first playoff win it’s an amazing experience,” said Lady Cat sophomore first basemen Veronica Castro.

On Tuesday, Central was back to work now preparing for the Area Round when they will take on Southlake Carroll, their best of three series beginning Thursday in Stephenville.

“It gives us hope because we were the underdogs going in and we beat El Paso and showed everyone that we could now we are going into Southlake Carroll and they are also a good team and I think we can go in there and do the same thing we did to El Paso if we just play together as a team,” said freshmen third basemen Addison Dickerson.

It was a special moment after practice Tuesday, as the first head coach in Lady Cat softball history Gail Stillwell offered words of encouragement and motivation ahead of the Area Round.

The best-of-three series begins Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Stephenville with game two Friday at 5:00 p.m. also in Stephenville and the if necessary game would be 30 minutes after game two.