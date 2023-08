SAN ANGELO, TX. — Despite dropping the first set Tuesday night, the Central volleyball defeated Midland Christian in four sets in non-district action.

With the victory, the Lady Cats remained undefeated, moving their record to 15-0 after knocking off the Lady Mustangs 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19.

Central is back in action on Thursday in the Texas Showdown Tournament.