SAN ANGELO– Central’s girls’ soccer team is back at the top of District 2-6A. The Lady Cats claimed the outright district title with a 1-0 win over Midland Legacy on Tuesday.



It starts a new streak for a program, that had won five straight district championships prior to last season. The Lady Cats (9-0-2 in district) bounced back from their second-place finish to Odessa Permian in 2021 with an undefeated record this season.



Hear what senior captains Abi Kalnbach and Sofia Meador-Safont had to say about bringing a gold ball back to San Angelo in the video above.



Central will play Abilene High in its regular-season finale next Tuesday.