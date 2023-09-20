SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central Lady Cat volleyball squad begins district play Friday night in Frenship, looking to use their non-district and tournament play to their advantage.

The Cats finished the first part of their schedule with a 24-7 record that saw them begin the season 17-0 in tournaments before finishing out their non-district schedule winners of three of their last four.

“I definitely think success is a lot of communication and it’s a lot of team focus and team bonding and I think it’s brought our team together and helped us really play well together,” said senior defensive specialist/libero Samantha Foster.

It will be a deeper District 2-6A this season, according to head coach Julie Williams, something that the players are hoping to have a better finish than a year ago.

“A win would really be good for all of us especially the past varsity players for our record last year and our wins and I think a win would really just make us feel good about ourselves and I think our confidence would be really good going into Odessa Permian and Midland Legacy,” said junior outside hitter Sam Cardona.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Cats match is scheduled to get underway Friday at 5 p.m. at Frenship High School.