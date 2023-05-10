SAN ANGELO, — In front of friends and family Wednesday night, Central Lady Cat soccer play Lexi Templin signed her letter of intent with Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

Templin, a four-year varsity player for the Lady Cats was a part of a lot of her success in orange in white during her high school career, including being a District 2-6A first-team honoree this season, and is excited about her next journey.

“So at the beginning, I actually wasn’t sure if I wanted to play college soccer but I finally made the decision and Abilene is home away from home. I’ve grown up going to camps there. The new coach is absolutely amazing. It just felt like home it was kind of a reminisce of Coach Henry and that’s what I really liked about it. So that’s what sold me and so from high school to college, I am just really excited whether I play or whether I don’t. Just the team and atmosphere. The whole dynamic of it is just too amazing so I’m pumped,” said Templin.