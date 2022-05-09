SAN ANGELO, TX. — Central Lady Cats soccer players Kaitlyn Freeman and Jazmin Gonzalez put pen to paper this afternoon, signing their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college. Freeman will be headed to Lubbock Christian, while Gonzalez signed with Bethany College in West Virginia.

The two have been a vital part of the recent success for the Cats on the pitch, as Central has won six of the last Class 2-6A District Championships, but both took time to thank those close to them for always pushing them to get to this point.

“All of my coaches, every single one of my coaches saw something in me that furthered my soccer career and something I can always thank them for is getting me to this point,” said Gonzalez.

“Probably just the support I got from my family and coaches as they kept pushing me to be the best I can be so that got me through it and to this point,” said Freeman.