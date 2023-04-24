SAN ANGELO, TX. — For just the second time in program history, and first, since the 2017 season, the Central Lady Cats softball team is headed to the UIL Class 6A softball playoffs set to begin later this week.

The Lady Cats scratched and crawled all season long, from non-district play to doing what they needed to do in a very tough District 2-6A to be one of the four teams to qualify for the playoffs.

“We started off pretty rough but we all found a way to come together and just be better together and just keep going strong throughout the season,” said senior left fielder Analecia Garcia.

The 2023 team for Central joins some elite company and also makes history at the same time, becoming just the second team in orange and white to make it to this point of the season, and are using their difficult schedule to make even more history Friday night.

“I think because our district was so challenging that is really going to help us in the playoffs because some of the districts they were in weren’t as tough as ours so it gives us practice for it,” said junior second basemen Makenna McMillian.

The Lady Cats will head to Fort Stockton for a one-game playoff Friday night to take on the top seed out of District 1-6A, El Paso Eastwood, with that game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.