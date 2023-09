SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our KSAN Week three game of the week spotlights the Veribest Falcons who are hosting the Bronte Longhorns.

The Falcons are using the fact that they can keep the ball spread out to their advantage, while also having multiple guys step up and lead this team to victory.

The Bronte Longhorns are a powerful team and power is what you will see Friday night from the first whistle to the very last.