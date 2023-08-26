SAN ANGELO, Texas — Heading into week one of Texas high school football, our KSAN Game of the Week features the Eldorado Eagles who are opening up their 2023 season at home taking on the Christoval Cougars, a team they beat last year in week one.

“I like that it’s week one because we’re kind of fresh and week one is probably the most hype for us,” said senior Eagles slot and corner, Jason Covarrubiaz.

As for the Christoval Cougars, they are going into the week one matchup ready to re-write the script from last season’s week one loss.

“You’re going to see a lot of heart and a lot of fight,” said Cougars head coach Casey Otho.

Week one brings a lot of hype and the Cougars are just eager to get back out on the field.

“With it being week one in general, we’re just ready to start the season off strong and we know a lot of people over there so it’s good competition,” said Cougars senior quarterback, Kyle Abilez.

These Cougars and Eagles are returning a strong group of core positions and with their senior leadership, the skies are the limit for both of these teams.