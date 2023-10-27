SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our week ten KSAN Game of the Week takes us to the Menard Yellowjackets who are hosting the Irion County Hornets, still searching for their first district win this season.

“We’re going to have to rely on pressure, these guys like I said, have seen it, they know what pressure feels like but we’re going to try to pin it back and send a little bit just because they are just so high-powered and just have so many different guys that they can go to,” said Yellowjackets head football coach, Bryson Oliver.

The Hornets are coming into this on a four-game winning streak and are 2-0 in district play.

“I think we got to get out on top, it’s better to be on top than have to come back. A couple of times this year, we’ve had to come back. Menard is going to come out and play well at home and we just got to match their intensity and then go take it,” said Hornets head football coach, Shawn Harrison.

This game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Findlay Field in Menard, Texas on Friday. Tune into KSAN’s Inside the Game, on Friday at 10:00 p.m. to catch the highlights and final score of this one.