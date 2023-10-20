SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Week Nine KSAN Game of the Week takes us to District 5-2A for the battle of the Eagles. The six-and-one Sterling City Eagles hosted the four-and-three Eldorado Eagles at Eagle Stadium in Sterling City.

This one kicked off at 7:30 p.m. with Eldorado striking first with a QB sneak and a tush push with Quarterback Omar Barajas to put the Eagles on the board 7-0 over Sterling City. Eldorado would keep things going offensively with a 36-yard reception by Ethan Elias.

Sterling City would see some action with just over eight minutes to play in the second quarter, Canyon McCabe came up with the touchback to turn the ball over to Sterling City and would turn around and have himself a 15-yard reception.

Closing out the first half, Barajas sets up another QB sneak play, but it’s pitched out to Marcos Morin, who breaks a tackle and made it in for the 14-0 lead over Sterling City heading into halftime.

Eldorado would strike again to close out the fourth quarter and get the 24-0 shutout victory over Sterling City giving them the momentum as they head into next week’s matchup against Iraan.

Sterling City now turns their focus to the district title game next week against Wink hoping to bounce back from this one.