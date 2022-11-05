SAN ANGELO, Texas — Week 11 of Texas high school football here in the Concho Valley and our KSAN Game of the Week is spotlighting the Eldorado Eagles, who are hosting the Sterling City Eagles in a match-up to decide the third and fourth-place playoff spot in District 5-2A Division II.

“Oh, it’s big, you know, we’ve talked about the last few weeks. You know every week has kinda been a playoff positioning kind of deal and you know this is no different,” said Eldorado head coach, Chad Tutle. “They’re in the same boat we are, we’re fighting for that third spot there, and they’re a good football team so it’s one of those deals that it’s going to go out there, it’s going to be a good battle and we’ll see who comes out.”

“It would mean a lot to me being a senior. You know, it’s my last year. I want to go to the playoffs with a good chance of winning,” said senior slot receiver and corner, Mario Arispe.

“It would be awesome, it’s my senior year, last time playing on this field. It’d be great to come out with a W,” senior left tackle Braxton Elias.

Now on the other side of the gridiron, Sterling City made the jump from 6-man to 11-man this season and already has their playoff spot clinched as well.

“When we set goals at the first of the season, that was our first goal, was to get in there and try to make the playoffs,” said Sterling City head coach, Trey Sisco. “So, accomplishing that goal was something big and that’s something we set up at the first of the year and you know, the players bought into that and have been working hard towards that.”

“A win this week would really be nice. It would kind of get the ball rolling to where we can just keep stacking them on top of each other and try to see how far we can go. So it’s really important to win this week,” said senior fullback and middle linebacker, Tristan Himes.