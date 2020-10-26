KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Oct. 19 to October 25, 2020.

• HIGHLIGHTS: West Texas A&M outguns Rams in offensive shootout

CANYON, Texas — The Angelo State Rams fell to West Texas A&M 34-27 Saturday night in an offensive shootout that saw 7…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Snyder in regular season finale

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The Lake View Volleyball team hosted Snyder in their final match of the season, and fell to the…

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Join Ryan Reynolds and Jaydon Hart while they catch up on best in Texas High School Football. Sponsored by Chunky…

• Inside the Game Week 9: Central, No. 8 Christoval, No. 2 Sterling City get big district wins

Week 9 of the Texas High School Football season featured Central taking on Frenship on the road, No. 2 Sterling City’s…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central handles Frenship, takes sole possession of first in 2-6A

WOLFFORTH — Central remained unbeaten in District 2-6A with a 35-7 victory over Frenship at Peoples Bank Stadium. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Sterling City picks up big win over No. 1 Westbrook, in driver’s seat in 8-1A Div. I

WESTBROOK — No. 2 Sterling City took down No. 1 Westbrook in a critical District 8-1A matchup at Wildcat Stadium. The…