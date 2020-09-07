KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Aug. 31 to September 6, 2020.

Tune into KLST News every Sunday at 10 p.m. for the week’s best plays.

More Stories for you

• KLST Player of the Week: Rodriguez fuels Chiefs to comeback win

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View senior quarterback back Albert Rodriguez is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after h…

• Highlighted moments from week two of high school football

SAN ANGELO, Texas– 20 teams were in action on Friday in the Concho Valley for week two of high school football. Take a…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Falcons start 1-0, beat Zephyr at home

VERIBEST, Texas–The Veribest Falcons opened up their 2020 season with a 42-32 win over the Zephyr Bulldogs. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma takes second meeting over Grape Creek in four sets

GRAPE CREEK, Texas– Coahoma and Grape Creek met up for the second time this season, and the Bulldogettes beat the Lady…

• Inside the Game Week 2: Wall, Sterling City beat top 10 opponents; Lake View makes comeback

Week 2 of the Texas High School Football season was full of surprises. Wall and Sterling City knocked off top 10…