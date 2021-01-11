KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Jan. 4 to January 10, 2021.

Tune into KLST News every Sunday at 10 p.m. for the week’s best plays.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee picks up third district win, downs Water Valley

ROBERT LEE, Texas — Robert Lee improved to 3-0 in District 11-1A with a 35-25 win over Water Valley Saturday a…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County uses big 3rd quarter to down Water Valley

WATER VALLEY- The Irion County Lady Hornets used a high scoring third quarter to knock off the Water Valley Lady Cats…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County holds off Water Valley in district opener

WATER VALLEY- In the District 11-1A opener, the Irion County Hornets held off the Water Valley Wildcats, 49-40. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 17 Wink stays unbeaten, handles Christoval

CHRISTOVAL — No. 17 Wink defeated Christoval 63-46 in a District 7-2A matchup on Friday. The Cougars (11-3, 0-1 in…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars overcome second-half deficit, take down Wink

CHRISTOVAL — Allison Vaughn scored a game-high 21 points and Christoval defeated Wink 45-40 in a District 7-2A matchup…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger dominates TLCA in battle of unbeatens

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger protected home court and its perfect record with a 61-45 win over TLCA Friday e…