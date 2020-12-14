KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Dec. 7 to December 13, 2020.



Tune into KLST News every Sunday at 10 p.m. for the week’s best plays.

• HIGHLIGHTS: Chiefs take care of Bulldogs at home

SAN ANGELO, Texas–The Lake View Boys Basketball team defeated Eden, 65-22 at home on Saturday. The Chiefs improve 4-6…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger stays hot, downs Christoval

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger jumped out to an early lead and never surrendered it in its 47-37 win over Christoval S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central wins shootout with Eastlake, advances to area round

EL PASO — Central took down El Paso Eastlake 54-35 in a 6A Division II bi-district round matchup at Socorro ISD…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars earn road win over Irion County

MERTZON, Texas– The Christoval Girls Basketball team defeated Irion County on the road, 42-28. The Lady Cougars…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall blows past Stamford, improves to 7-1

WALL, Texas — The No. 9 Wall Lady Hawks took care of business against Stamford 55-32 Friday night to improve to 7-1 o…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Cougars defeat Irion County on the road

MERTZON, Texas– The Christoval Cougars defeated Irion County 56-37 on the road Friday. The Cougars are 5-1. Irion…