KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Oct. 26 to November 1, 2020.

Tune into KLST News every Sunday at 10 p.m. for the week’s best plays.

More Stories for you

• High School Volleyball Playoffs: Bi-District Round

Class 4A Hereford 3, Lake View 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-3) Class 3A Wall 3, Odessa Compass Academy 0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-19)…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City uses all three phases to beat Highland, claims share of district title

STERLING CITY, Texas — It only took six offensive plays for No. 1 Sterling City to topple District 8-1A Div. I foe H…

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Join Ryan Reynolds and Jaydon Hart while they catch up on best in Texas High School Football. Sponsored by Chunky…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

ThursdayIrion County 57, Veribest 8FridayCentral 38, Odessa 7Big Spring 35, Lake View 21Wall 36, Clyde 13Early 52, TLCA…

• Inside the Game Week 10: Central remains perfect in 2-6A, Ballinger takes down Bangs

It was moving week in Texas High School Football. Week 10 featured district titles up for grab, playoff seeding on the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls in regular season finale

BIG SPRING — Big Spring claimed third place in District 4-1A Division I with a 35-21 over Lake View at Memorial…