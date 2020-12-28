KLST Player of the Year: Halfmann, Wheeless lead Veribest to new heights

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2020 was a strange year in the world of sports. Spring seasons were canceled, March Madness didn’t happen and the NBA was played in a bubble. The year lacked normalcy and consistency, but even in a time of unknown, the Veribest Lady Falcons made school history.



Senior Bella Halfmann and junior Kennadi Wheeless are this year’s KLST Co-Players of the Year after helping Veribest to new heights in both basketball and volleyball.



The two Lady Falcons were major contributors in Veribest’s first birth to the Class 1A State Tournament and combined to average more than 20 points per game.



Halfmann was a force down low and finished the season averaging 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. The then-junior scored 395 total points and shot 45-percent from two, 40-percent from three and 51-percent from the free throw line. On defense, Halfmann tallied 33 steals, 33 blocks (averaged one block per game) and grabbed 153 total rebounds.



While focusing on Halfmann, opposing teams also had to keep an eye on the versatile Wheeless. The then-sophomore is a three-level scorer who can hurt you from anywhere on the court and she flashed her skillset in the Lady Falcons’ historic run. Wheeless averaged 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She also didn’t shy away from opponents on defense, averaging 1.2 steals per game, recording 101 tips/deflections and nabbing 148 total rebounds (56 offensive, 92 defensive).



Veribest finished the season second in District 11-1A and with a 27-10 overall record. The team upset No. 7 Hermleigh in the regional final before losing to top-ranked Nazareth in the state semifinals.



That success spilled over into the fall and onto the volleyball court.



Halfmann and Wheeless guided Veribest to a perfect regular season and claimed the school’s first volleyball district championship. The Lady Falcons punched their ticket to the regional finals for the first time in school history, but came up just short of the state tournament.



2020 was filled with firsts for Veribest and nothing has changed for the girls basketball team in the 2020-2021 season. Entering the winter break, the Lady Falcons are 10-1 overall, 1-0 in District 12-1A.



Currently, Halfmann is averaging 9.4 points. 3.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.75 steals per game while Wheeless is contributing 12.4 points, 5.75 rebounds, 2.75 assists and 2.5 steals per game.



No. 2 Veribest returns to action on Dec. 29 at Robert Lee. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.

