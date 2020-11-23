KLST Player of the Week: Wilcox scores 9 total touchdowns, helps Christoval to regional round

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 7 Christoval continues to make school history this football season and senior quarterback and defensive back Brayden Wilcox is a huge part of it.

The senior scored nine total touchdowns in the Cougars’ 72-30 win over Bruni in the area round last Friday. Wilcox completed 12 of 17 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns, ran the ball six times for 183 yards and four touchdowns, recorded a 100-yard pick-six and returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown.

In addition to his 391 total yards of offense, Wilcox also tallied four tackles.

Christoval is moving on to the regional round for the first time as an 11-man program and will face Snook at Battlin’ Billie Stadium in Fredericksburg on Nov. 27.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

