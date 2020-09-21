KLST Player of the Week: Wilcox posts video game numbers in win over Roscoe

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christoval Cougars defeated Roscoe 64-6 Friday night behind a huge game from senior quarterback and defensive back Brayden Wilcox.

The senior completed 10 of his 12 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball seven times for 105 yards and four more scores. On defense, Wilcox recorded two interceptions and four tackles.

Christoval (3-1) will host Goldthwaite (2-2) on Friday at Cougar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

