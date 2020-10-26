KLST Player of the Week: Wilcox carries Christoval past rival Eldorado

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Christoval senior quarterback and defensive back Brayden Wilcox accounted for 423 of his team’s 545 total yards in the Cougars’ 43-20 win over Eldorado Friday night at Larry Mitchel Stadium.

What’s even more eye-popping?

The senior is responsible for 74-percent of Christoval’s total yards of offense this season.

Against Eldorado, Wilcox completed 12 of his 22 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns. However, most of his damage came with his legs, carrying the ball 15 times for 236 yards (15.7 YPG) and two more scores.

Wilcox also recorded two tackles and an interception on the defensive side of the ball.

Christoval is now 7-1 overall, 3-0 in District 14-2A Div. II and will host Junction on Oct. 30. Kickoff from Jack Pardee Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

