KLST Player of the Week: Wiese posts video game numbers, helps knock off Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Water Valley junior running back and outside linebacker Canon Wiese earns his second straight KLST Player of the Week honor after helping the Wildcats hand Irion County (6-1) its first loss of the season.

The Wildcats opened District 14-1A Div. I with a 62-16 win over the former undefeated Hornets and Wiese’s play really turned heads last Friday.

Water Valley didn’t attempt a pass in the win and leaned heavily on the junior who accounted for 317 of his team’s 371 total yards and handled 25 of his team’s 30 carries. Wiese scored eight touchdowns and also led the team on defense with eight tackles.

The Wildcats (2-2) will host Veribest (2-3-1) on Oct. 16. Kickoff from Wildcat Field is set for 7:30 p.m.

