KLST Player of the Week: Wall backfield has field day against Clyde

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s no secret Wall likes to run the football, but in Friday’s 36-13 win over Clyde, the Hawks took it to the next level.

Wall rushed for 474 yards and had three players eclipse the century mark on the ground. Senior running back Chase Rios tallied 13 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns, junior Dominic Garcia ran the ball 15 times for 153 yards and a score. Senior Kye Herbert completed the three-headed rushing monster with 10 carries, 104 yards and a touchdown.

It’s rare when one team produces three 100-yard rushers in a single game, but behind a strong and experienced offensive line, it’s no surprise the Wall Hawks achieved it.

Senior offensive tackle and Baylor commit Tate Williams recorded a team-record 17 pancakes against the Bulldogs.

https://t.co/yduTiqJ7zm 1 game. 17 pancakes. New record😈🥞 — Tate Williams (@TateWilliams79) November 1, 2020

The Hawks (6-3, 3-1) host Early (5-4, 2-2) in the regular season finale on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• High School Volleyball Playoffs: Bi-District Round

Class 4A Hereford 3, Lake View 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-3) Class 3A Wall 3, Odessa Compass Academy 0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-19)…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City uses all three phases to beat Highland, claims share of district title

STERLING CITY, Texas — It only took six offensive plays for No. 1 Sterling City to topple District 8-1A Div. I foe H…

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Join Ryan Reynolds and Jaydon Hart while they catch up on best in Texas High School Football. Sponsored by Chunky…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

ThursdayIrion County 57, Veribest 8FridayCentral 38, Odessa 7Big Spring 35, Lake View 21Wall 36, Clyde 13Early 52, TLCA…

• Inside the Game Week 10: Central remains perfect in 2-6A, Ballinger takes down Bangs

It was moving week in Texas High School Football. Week 10 featured district titles up for grab, playoff seeding on the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls in regular season finale

BIG SPRING — Big Spring claimed third place in District 4-1A Division I with a 35-21 over Lake View at Memorial…