KLST Player of the Week: Villanueva posts career-high in perfect week for TLCA

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA is one of the hottest basketball teams in the Concho Valley. The Eagles are 13-0, 2-0 in District 6-3A and they can hurt you from anywhere on the court.



They can shoot, drive the lane, play defense and facilitate, but one of the key contributors to TLCA’s success this season are the young guys, including this week’s KLST Player of the Week freshman guard Jaidden Villanueva.



The freshman helped the Eagles to wins over Friona, Reagan County and Jim Ned last week. Over the three-game stretch, he averaged 17 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists per game.



“As a player he is very versatile,” TLCA head coach Kent Sherrill said. “He is a good decision maker on the court and he’s an excellent shooter.”



Villanueva started the week with a solid performance against Friona. The freshman scored 15 points and recorded four assists and four rebounds in the Eagles’ 76-39 win over the Chieftans. He then followed that performance with a career-high 22 points, six rebounds and five assists in a win over Reagan County.



TLCA capped off the week with a 57-38 win against Jim Ned in which Villanueva contributed 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.



The Eagles will return to action on Jan. 5 at home against Clyde. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.

